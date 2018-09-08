Former AP photojournalist Kim Chonkil dies at age 89

FILE - In this Oct. 27, 1979, file photo, people walk beside a South Korean army tank after martial law was declared following the death of South Korean President Park Chung-hee in Seoul, South Korea. Former Associated Press photojournalist Kim Chonkil, whose images captured South Korea’s turbulent transition from dictatorship to democracy, has died. He was 89. Kim’s son, Kim Kuchul, confirmed he died in New York on Thursday, Sept. 6, 2018. Kim Chonkil, File AP Photo