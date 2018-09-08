Another day at Tesla: Execs depart, Musk invites controversy

FILE- In this June 24, 2018, file photo Tesla CEO and founder of the Boring Company Elon Musk speaks at a news conference in Chicago. Shares of electric car maker Tesla Inc. tumbled over 9 percent as the markets opened Friday, Sept. 7, after the CEO smoked marijuana during a YouTube video podcast and the company’s accounting chief left after a month on the job. Kiichiro Sato, File AP Photo