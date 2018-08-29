Atlanta Hawks, State Farm reach agreement to rename arena

FILE - This July 6, 2017, file photo shows Philips Arena, home of the Atlanta Hawks NBA basketball team, in Atlanta. Philips Arena in Atlanta is being renamed for State Farm after a $192.5 million renovation. The Atlanta Hawks and the insurance company announced Wednesday, Aug. 29, 2018, they have reached a 20-year deal on the naming rights for the arena, which is currently in the final phase of its renovation. The arena is expected to reopen in October. John Bazemore, File AP Photo