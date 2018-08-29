Rights groups urge no censored Google search for China

FILE - In this April 27, 2017, file photo, visitors use their smartphones in front of a booth for Google at the Global Mobile Internet Conference (GMIC) in Beijing. More than a dozen human rights groups have sent a letter dated Tuesday, Aug. 28, 2018, to Google urging the company not to offer censored internet search in China, amid reports it is planning to again begin offering the service in the giant Asian market. Mark Schiefelbein, File AP Photo