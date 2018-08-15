The Latest: Turkey court rejects appeal for pastor’s release

FILE - In this Friday, May 4, 2018 file photo, Turkey’s President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, center, looks at his phone during a ceremony in Istanbul. Erdogan said Tuesday, Aug. 18, 2018, that his country will boycott U.S.-made electronic goods amid a diplomatic spat that has helped trigger a Turkish currency crisis. Showing no signs of backing down in the standoff, Erdogan suggested that Turkey would stop procuring U.S.-made Iphones and buy Korean Samsung or Turkish-made Vestel instead. (AP Photo/Lefteris Pitarakis, File) Lefteris Pitarakis AP