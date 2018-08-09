Tech billionaire Henry Nicholas facing drug counts in Vegas

This Thursday, Aug. 9, 2018, photo released by the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department shows tech billionaire and advocate of crime victims Henry T. Nicholas III, in Las Vegas. Las Vegas police officer Larry Hadfield says Nicholas was arrested Tuesday, Aug. 7, 2018 at a Las Vegas Strip casino-resort on suspicion of trafficking heroin, cocaine, meth and ecstasy. cognizance. Nicholas co-founded Broadcom in the ’90s and left the company in 2003. Recently, he has been bankrolling ballot measures in the U.S. that aim to guarantee certain rights to crime victims. (Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department via AP)