Venezuela ruling party cracks down on opposition lawmakers

FILE - In this Dec.13, 2017 file photo, president of Venezuelan parliament Julio Borges leaves after receiving the Sakharov Prize for Freedom of Thought, an award given to Venezuela’s opposition, in Strasbourg, eastern France. On Tuesday, Aug. 7, 2018, Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro implicated Borges, one of the country’s most prominent opposition leaders, in an alleged assassination attempt using drones. Jean-Francois Badias, File AP Photo