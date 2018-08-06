Former CEO of Harrah’s to become Wynn’s board chairman

FILE - In this Feb. 19, 2018, file photo, Wynn Las Vegas is pictured in Las Vegas. The board of directors of Las Vegas-based Wynn Resorts is undergoing more changes. The casino operator on Monday, Aug. 6, 2018, announced industry veteran Phil Satre has been named vice chairman of the board and will become its chairman in the coming months. (AP Photo/Isaac Brekken, File) Isaac Brekken AP