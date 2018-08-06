BMW apologizes over engine fires caused by hardware problem

Johann Ebenbichler, BMW’s vice president on quality management, speaks during a press conference in Seoul, South Korea, Monday, Aug. 6, 2018. BMW AG’s Korean unit apologized over engine fires that prompted recalls and a probe Monday, in its latest efforts to contain the damage as images of the German cars engulfed in flames stoked safety worries. (AP Photo/Ahn Young-joon) Ahn Young-joon AP