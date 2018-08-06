HSBC 1st half pre-tax profit up 4.6 pct on strong growth

FILE - In this Feb. 20, 2018, file photo, people walk past an HSBC local branch in Hong Kong. Global bank HSBC says its pre-tax profit in the first half of the year rose 4.6 percent as its strategy focused on growing markets paid off. The London-based bank $10.7 billion pre-tax profit in January-June compared with $10.2 billion a year earlier. Vincent Yu, File AP Photo