Kavanaugh’s record on EPA rules worries environmental groups

FILE - In this July 11, 2018, file photo, Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh smiles during a meeting with Sen. Orrin Hatch, R-Utah, on Capitol Hill in Washington. Environmental groups were not going to be happy with anyone President Donald Trump was likely to nominate to the Supreme Court. But with the pick of Kavanaugh, a judge for the last 12 years on the federal appeals court for the District of Columbia, they’re getting a judge with a long record of slapping back Environmental Protection Agency regulations. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File) Evan Vucci AP