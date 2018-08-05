Palestinian teens reach finals of Silicon Valley app pitch

In this Thursday, Aug. 2, 2018 photo, Wassan al-Sayyed,17, uses a 3D glasses headset that is running the team’s virtual reality game “Be a Fire Fighter” in the West Bank city of Nablus. Four Palestinian high school friends are heading to California this week to pitch their mobile app about fire prevention to Silicon Valley’s tech leaders. They made it to the finals of a worldwide app competition among more than 19,000 teens. For the 11th graders from the Israeli-occupied West Bank, the ticket of admission to the World Pitch Summit signals a particularly dramatic leap because of the limited opportunities at home. Nasser Nasser AP Photo