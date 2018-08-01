Britain looks to growing Asian markets for post-Brexit era

In this Tuesday, July 31, 2018, photo, Britain’s Secretary of State for International Trade Liam Fox, left, shakes hands with Japanese Minister of Economic Revitalization Toshimitsu Motegi during their meeting in Tokyo. Fox said Wednesday, Aug. 1, 2018, the United Kingdom wants to align itself with Asia’s growing economies as it prepares to leave the European Union. Fox said that he welcomed the support he received from Japanese leaders for Britain’s aspirations to join an 11-country Pacific trade agreement. He is on the last day of a three-day trip to Japan after visiting the United States. Eugene Hoshiko AP Photo