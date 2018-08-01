Fed expected to keep interest rates unchanged

FILE - This Wednesday, Aug. 2, 2017, file photo shows the Federal Reserve Building on Constitution Avenue in Washington. The Federal Reserve is likely to point to strong growth in the economy, low unemployment and rising inflation as reasons to keep on its current path of gradually raising interest rates. The Fed’s statement at the end of its two-day meeting will be released Wednesday afternoon, Aug. 1, 2018, in the form of a brief policy statement. (AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais, File) Pablo Martinez Monsivais AP