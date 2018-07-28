On trade policy, Trump is turning GOP orthodoxy on its head

In this July 26, 2018, photo, President Donald Trump acknowledges the audience after speaking at the United States Steel Granite City Works plant in Granite City, Ill. Trump’s trade policies are turning long-established Republican orthodoxy on its head. There are tariff fights, and there’s now $12 billion in farm aid that represents the type of government intervention GOP voters railed against a decade ago. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson) Jeff Roberson AP