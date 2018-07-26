Trump tariffs put GOP on defense in Tennessee’s Senate race

FILE - In this May 29, 2018 file photo, President Donald Trump listens as Rep. Marsha Blackburn, R-Tenn., speaks at a rally at the Nashville Municipal Auditorium in Nashville, Tenn. Blackburn is supposed to do well among Tennessee’s hog farmers and whiskey makers. Yet the Republican Senate candidate is struggling to explain President Donald Trump’s nascent trade war to her state’s local business community. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey) Mark Humphrey AP