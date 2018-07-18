Take a peek inside an ALDI supermarket

Geismer-Modern Track Machinery makes railroad maintenance equipment. During a tour on Monday, we saw their biggest project at the moment, a vehicle designed to inspect the overhead wires on electrified railroad lines.
The mansion at 607 Bay St. in the Point neighborhood in Beaufort will be transformed into a 10-room inn named "607 Bay." The home was built in 1909 after a fire destroyed the previous house. Many historical features will be preserved.
The Daufuskie Difference plans to add daily ferry trips to and from Savannah in June. It will be the only scheduled daily route to the island from Savannah. The company hopes more tourists will visit the island by offering service to River Street.