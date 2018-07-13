US agency urges automakers to speed up Takata recalls

FILE - This June 25, 2017, file photo shows TK Holdings Inc. headquarters in Auburn Hills, Mich. The U.S. government’s road safety agency is urging automakers to speed up replacement of potentially dangerous Takata air bag inflators. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration said in a statement Friday, July 13, 2018, that Heidi King, its top official, has met with 19 affected companies urging them to accelerate the recalls and to post recall plans on their websites. The statement didn’t say if automakers agreed to the request and NHTSA did not immediately answer messages left Friday. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya, File) Paul Sancya AP