Powerful storms cause floods and wash out Minnesota roads

Powerful overnight storms dumped significant amounts of rain in northeast and east-central Minnesota, leading to floods and washed-out roads in some areas.
The National Weather Service says 4 to 7 inches of rain fell by Thursday morning from the Lake Mille Lacs area southeast to Mora, roughly 70 miles (113 kilometers) north of the Twin Cities.
The agency says the downpour was accompanied by a powerful lightning storm that saw some 1,500 strikes during a 15-minute span.
Torrential rains pounded downtown Minneapolis late Thursday afternoon. The Minneapolis airport received 2 inches of rain, and minor street flooding was reported in the Twin Cities. Flying Cloud Airport in Eden Prairie recorded a 59 mph wind gust.
The weather service also says a tornado briefly touched down near Red Lake Wednesday night. No significant damage was reported.
