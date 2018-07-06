Lawyer compares 2014 arrest at Vegas hotel to shooting case

FILE - In this Oct. 3, 2017, file photo, windows are broken at the Mandalay Bay resort and casino in Las Vegas, the room from where Stephen Craig Paddock fired on a nearby music festival, killed 58 and injuring hundreds on Oct. 1, 2017. Attorneys in a negligence lawsuit stemming from the Las Vegas Strip shooting say the massacre could have been avoided if a hotel tightened security after a man was found with multiple weapons at the Mandalay Bay resort in 2014. Lawyer Robert Eglet said Friday, July 6, 2018, that the arrest of Kye Aaron Dunbar in a 24th-floor hotel room with guns including an assault-style rifle, tripod and a telescopic sight bears similarities to the Oct. 1 shooting. John Locher, File AP Photo