Toxic tanneries polluting again at new Bangladesh site

In this Thursday, June 28, 2018, photo, a Bangladeshi worker sits on top of tannery waste loaded in a truck at Tannery Industrial Area on the banks of the Daleshwari River in Savar, Bangladesh. Bangladesh tanneries prepping leather for shoes, belts, wallets and purses are dumping toxic chemicals into Daleshwari river at a new industrial complex more than a year after the government shut them down for poisoning a different river and using child labor. A.M. Ahad AP Photo