Unsealed lawsuit: Opioid firm placed profits over people

FILE - This May 8, 2007 file photo shows the Purdue Pharma offices in Stamford, Conn. A newly unsealed lawsuit by Tennessee's attorney general says the maker of the world's top-selling painkiller directed its salesforce to target the highest prescribers, many with limited or no pain management background or training. Citing the public's right to know, Attorney General Herbert Slatery said Thursday, July 5, 2018, that OxyContin maker Purdue Pharma has dropped its previous efforts to shield details of the 274-page lawsuit in state court. Douglas Healey, File AP Photo