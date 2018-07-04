Kim Dotcom loses latest legal bid to avoid US extradition

FILE - In this July 3, 2013, file photo, Internet entrepreneur Kim Dotcom speaks during the Intelligence and Security select committee hearing at Parliament in Wellington, New Zealand. Kim Dotcom and three of his former colleagues have lost their latest bid to avoid extradition to the U.S. to face criminal charges. New Zealand’s Court of Appeal on Thursday, July 5, 2018, upheld earlier court rulings that found the men were eligible to be handed over to U.S. authorities. New Zealand Herald via AP, File Mark Mitchell