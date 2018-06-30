World Cup fans rev up revenues for sanctions-hobbled Russia

In this photo taken on Friday, June 29, 2018, tourists and soccer fans walk in the State Shop, GUM, decorated with giant soccer balls during the 2018 soccer World Cup in Moscow, Russia. The World Cup is sending business surging across the 11 Russian cities hosting soccer’s biggest show. Bars, taxi services, dumpling sellers and nesting doll vendors are among those benefiting. The Russian president was counting on just such a boost after U.S. and European sanctions and low oil prices sank the country into recession. But experts warn the boon won’t last long without deeper economic reforms. Alexander Zemlianichenko AP Photo