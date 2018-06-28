NYPD establishes college scholarship to honor Bronx teen

The New York City Police Foundation has established a new scholarship in honor of Lesandro Guzman-Feliz, the 15-year-old boy who was fatally stabbed in a gang attack last week.
The fund will provide two NYPD Explorer high school graduates up to $5,000 each in tuition reimbursement school supplies upon enrollment in an accredit school for the fall semester.
Mayor Bill de Blasio (dih BLAH'-zee-oh) said the "scholarship will help more young New Yorkers learn about law enforcement and public service," and ensure that Lesandro's legacy will never be forgotten.
The scholarship was announced on Thursday, the day after Lesandro's funeral.
The teenager was attacked outside a bodega June 20 and died after being slashed in the neck with a machete. Eight suspects have been arrested.
Comments