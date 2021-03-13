Natural Lowcountry: This common spring weed, a relative of broccoli, is edible, healing

Shepherd’s purse is a common spring weed with small, white flowers and triangular seed pods.

Shepherd’s purse is an inconspicuous little plant with an unusual and fanciful name.

This common weed grows up to a foot or two high from a basal rosette of jagged, dandelion-like leaves. Its tiny, white, four-petaled flowers are borne in small clusters at the top of thin stalks.

But shepherd’s purse is best recognized by its distinctive, triangular seedpods, which supposedly resemble the leather bags or “purses” of medieval shepherds. Even its formal scientific name (Capsella bursa-pastoris) owes its origin to this resemblance.

Like chickweed, henbit, and other common “winter annuals,” shepherd’s purse seems to pop up overnight in early spring. Actually, it’s been growing slowly and inconspicuously all winter from seeds that germinated last fall. Now that the days are lengthening and the weather is warming, growth is speeding up.

Once Shepherd’s purse flowers and goes to seed, it withers and dies, but several generations of plants may be produced over the course of the summer. And seeds that sprout in the fall will become the winter annuals we’ll notice next spring.

The species is native to eastern Europe and parts of Asia, though now it’s distributed throughout much of the world. You’ll find it in sunny, disturbed habitats — vegetable plots, flowerbeds, lawns, fields, vacant lots, and even sidewalk cracks.

Shepherd’s purse is related to cabbage, broccoli, cauliflower, turnips, and other members of the mustard family (Brassicaceae), including, of course, mustard.

Although it’s not a culinary staple in most American kitchens, its leaves can be eaten raw or cooked, though they’re tougher and more bitter as they age. Even the roots, seeds, and flowering shoots have been used in various cuisines around the world.

The species also has a long history of use in traditional medicine, especially to stop bleeding.

And more recently, shepherd’s purse has attracted the interest of biologists because its seeds contain a sticky mucilage that appears to attract and entrap tiny soil-dwelling worms and other invertebrates. The seeds release substances that digest these “prey,” releasing nutrients to the emerging seedlings.

This “proto-“ or “semi-carnivorous” feature may help this widespread, tough little plant get a head-start in poor soils where many other plants can’t grow.