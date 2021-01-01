It’s finally 2021. What’s open for New Year’s Day dinner in Beaufort County?

If you’re looking to celebrate the New Year — or, perhaps, the end of the last one — with a dinner out, look no further. We’ve got a list of restaurants open for dinner on New Year’s Day.

This list will be updated until 4 p.m. Jan. 1, 2021. Please email kbellows@islandpacket.com with any additions.

Bluffton

Fat Patties — Open until 9 p.m.

Giuseppi’s Pizza and Pasta — Open until 10 p.m.

Hilton Head Island

FISH Casual Coastal Seafood — FISH is serving up $10 bottomless mimosas, $3 bloody mary’s, $3 beer specials, and a $20 all-you-can-eat oyster roast until 5 p.m.. Then, they’ll kick off a socially-distant watch party of the college football playoffs. The games will be streamed on two HDTVs and a projector screen, and there will be drink and food specials.

Marleys Shrimp and Burger Shack — Open until 8 p.m.

Hudson’s Seafood on the Docks — Open until 9 p.m.

A Lowcountry Backyard — Open until 9 p.m.

Giuseppi’s Pizza and Pasta Hilton Head — Open until 10 p.m.

Holy Tequila — Open until 10 p.m.

Hilton Head Diner — Open until 11 p.m.

Beaufort/North of the Broad

Panini’s on the Waterfront — Open until 9 p.m.

Q on Bay — Open until 9 p.m.

Hearth Wood Fired Pizza — Open until 10 p.m.