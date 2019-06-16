Dunkin’ Donuts opened in Okatie area. Here’s the info on it and other new businesses

Dunkin’ Donuts opened its newest location Friday in the Okatie area at 6 Palmer Grace Drive East — off S.C. 170 near the Burger King.

The coffee and donut spot offers eat-in and drive-thru options. The fast food restaurant also serves breakfast sandwiches and an assortment of specialty drinks.

It is open seven days a week from 5 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Previously, the Burnt Church Road Dunkin’ Donuts was the closest location for Okatie residents.

Dunkin’ Donuts is not the only business looking to benefit from the residential growth seen on S.C. 170 in recent years.

Domino’s Pizza opened in the Okatie area at 149 Riverwalk Blvd. in May, and a Starbucks is planned to open near the Cracker Barrel on U.S. 278 mid-October

A 70,200-square-foot Publix-anchored shopping center was recently announced at the northeast corner of S.C. 170 and May River Road.

The 15-acre site will include the 48,000-square-foot Publix complete with a drive-thru pharmacy and 21,845 square feet of available small shop space intended for restaurants, upscale service industries and fitness centers.

Other stores within the Publix shopping center will include a nail salon, a national hair salon and a national cellphone provider. Details of exactly who those retailers are have not yet been announced.

Construction is expected to begin in the spring of 2020 with completion sometime early in 2021.