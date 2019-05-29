Hey, pizza lovers, the Okatie area has a new dining option. Here’s where you can order

Domino’s Pizza opened a new location in Ridgeland right off S.C. 170 earlier this month.

The Okatie and Ridgeland area off S.C. 170 has one more dining option with the opening of a new Domino’s Pizza location.

The restaurant — located at 149 Riverwalk Boulevard — offers dine-in, delivery and takeout, according to District Manager Nick Dolan.

It opened May 17 and offers a wide selection of pizza, chicken and chicken wings, sandwiches, pasta, bread, sides, dessert and soda, according to the restaurant’s website.

The new location can be found in the same shopping complex that houses the Palmetto Animal League, and Chef’s Cornerstone Cafe.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Island Packet content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Customers can order anytime from 10:30 a.m. to midnight Sundays through Thursdays and from 10:30 a.m. to 1 a.m. on Fridays and Saturdays, Dolan said.