Tastes like ‘dirty ocean’ or ‘Earth oysters’? Northerners, southerners try Lowcountry boiled peanuts

JT Handy, of Summerville, S.C., is a champion pitmaster who will be competing in the Kiwanis Club of Hilton Head Rib Burnoff on May 12. Here, he describes his method for making perfect ribs, which is a variant on the 3,2,1 method.
Bloody Point Mixing Co. has a tasting tent at this year's RBC Heritage presented by Boeing. The Hilton Head company specializes in Bloody Mary mixes — and is named after "Bloody Point" on Daufuskie Island.
Driving the Oscar Mayer Weinermobile around the country is a year-long job, which gives drivers or "hotdoggers" plenty of time to get creative. Our photographer talked to the hotdoggers when the Weinermobile made a stop in Bluffton on Friday.