Love a good movie and a beer? This Hilton Head theater is now offering alcohol

Looking for a place to catch a good movie while you sip on some beer on Hilton Head Island?

The Coligny Theatre — located at 1 North Forest Beach Drive in Coligny Plaza Shopping Center — is now serving beer and wine, according to manager John Cranford.

“As of now, we just have canned beer, but after Labor Day, we are going to be doing a remodel, and we are putting in drafts,” Cranford said.

Cranford said the dream is to get draft beers from Lowcountry breweries like Hilton Head Brewing Company and Palmetto Brewing Company.

For now, guests can partake in $4 beer and wine as they enjoy throwback movie nights and live music that is expected to come to the theater in August.

“We are super excited,” Cranford said. “I just got in there about six weeks ago and started managing. As we move forward, we are going to start doing music and special events. We want to make it hipper than it’s been.”