Food & Drink

Hungry for pancakes today? These Lowcountry restaurants have a deal for you

By Briana Saunders

bsaunders@islandpacket.com

July 17, 2018 11:41 AM

If you’ve got a yen for pancakes for lunch or supper today, there’s a place where you can get a whole stack for 60 cents.

IHOP is celebrating its 60th birthday with inexpensive stacks from through 7 p.m. Tuesday.

A rough start to the year included a failed attempt to be known as IHOb — that’s “b” as in burgers.

Now, the company says it is refocusing on it’s core produce — pancakes.

Still, the company couldn’t help but laugh at itself with this Facebook video.

Here’s where you can go for 60-cent stacks in the Lowcountry today:

IHOP - Beaufort

266 Robert Smalls Parkway

Beaufort, SC

843-379-1300

IHOP - Bluffton

11 Towne Dr.

Bluffton, SC

843-815-5222

