Hungry for pancakes today? These Lowcountry restaurants have a deal for you

If you’ve got a yen for pancakes for lunch or supper today, there’s a place where you can get a whole stack for 60 cents.
IHOP is celebrating its 60th birthday with inexpensive stacks from through 7 p.m. Tuesday.
A rough start to the year included a failed attempt to be known as IHOb — that’s “b” as in burgers.
Now, the company says it is refocusing on it’s core produce — pancakes.
Still, the company couldn’t help but laugh at itself with this Facebook video.
Here’s where you can go for 60-cent stacks in the Lowcountry today:
266 Robert Smalls Parkway
Beaufort, SC
843-379-1300
11 Towne Dr.
Bluffton, SC
843-815-5222
