The Cracked Egg opens in a popular spot that closed two years ago

The Cracked Egg recently opened its third restaurant on the site of the former historic Palms Restaurant on U.S. 17 in Ridgeland.
The location will offer more options than its sister locations. The biggest change will be the addition of alcohol.
Owner Zack Manley said the breakfast joint will offer breakfast martinis, tequila sunrises and bottomless mimosas.
A chef has been brought in to create unique weekly specials for the breakfast, lunch and dinner menus.
As a tribute to the original Palms Restaurant — an all you can eat Sunday special is available.
The building — connected to the Palms Motel — closed about two years ago, after decades under family ownership.
The motel's history dates back to the late 1930s or early 1940s.
The Cracked Egg has been quickly expanding with a location that opened last April in Port Royal and one that opened in the former Joe Loves Lobster Rolls spot in Ridgeland in December.
Manley said a fourth spot is set to open at Beaufort Town Center in late summer.
The Palms Restaurant location is open 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays and 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. Fridays through Sundays.
