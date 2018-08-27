Why do people get so defensive about BBQ in the Carolinas?

Observer food writer Kathleen Purvis explains what happens every time she writes about BBQ - and tells us the one thing that astonishes her every time she eats a barbecue sandwich.
By
Take Us With You

Real-time updates and all local stories you want right in the palm of your hand.

Icon for mobile apps

Island Packet App

View Newsletters

Copyright
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service