Spirit Airlines flight headed for South Florida evacuated after striking bird in New Jersey

A Spirit Airlines flight headed for Fort Lauderdale was evacuated Saturday evening after the plane struck a bird before takeoff, causing the engine to catch fire, according to fire rescue officials in New Jersey.

The plane was set to take off from Atlantic City International Airport just before 6 p.m., when the bird flew into the engine, according to the airline.

Photos and video show the flaming engine as the plane slows to a stop on the runway. Additional video shows passengers taking an emergency exit ramp off the plane afterward as crews work to extinguish the fire. No one on the plane was injured.

“The captain braked safely and brought the plane to a stop, received an indication of damage to the engine, and ordered an evacuation in accordance with our standard procedures,” the airline said in a statement.

“All Guests and Team Members evacuated the aircraft and were bused back to the terminal. We commend our crew for handling the situation swiftly and safely,” the statement continued.

The passengers will receive full refunds, a future travel voucher and the option of traveling to Fort Lauderdale on another plane Sunday, the airline said.

