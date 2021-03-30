South Carolina has a housing affordability crisis. Here’s what researchers found

More than 151,000 evictions were filed in South Carolina in 2019, about one filing for every four renters, according to a report released by the state’s housing finance and development agency on Tuesday.

South Carolina’s eviction problem was first revealed back in 2016 when researchers from Princeton’s Eviction Lab found that the state had a 19% eviction rate, by far the worst in the nation. Though a comparative study has not been conducted since then, the new data collected by SC Housing shows the problem has remained fairly consistent, with an eviction rate of 25.7% for 2019.

At least a quarter of those evictions resulted in renters being ordered to leave the property. That number may actually be higher because for about half of the cases examined, the outcome was unclear.

Chief research officer for SC Housing Bryan Grady said the eviction numbers remain a concern, although incomplete or imprecise data from magistrate courts make it difficult to determine the full scope of the problem.

Eviction rates for 2020 were not included in the report because of various moratoriums may have impacted filings.

In addition to evictions, the study analyzed a variety of challenges to housing affordability in the state.

Other findings showed:

24% of South Carolina renters spend more than half their gross income on rent.

In 40 out of 46 counties the average renter can’t afford a basic 2 bedroom apartment.

13,000 public school students don’t have a permanent residence

Median household incomes are not keeping pace with rent and home values. From 2000 to 2019, median gross rent and median single family home value increased 80.8% and 89.5% respectively. Meanwhile, median household incomes increased 51.6%.

Grady said he hopes the report will spark conversation among both residents and public officials about how to tackle these issues.

“Increasing the quantity and density of housing can help to drive the price down across the board,” Grady said. “These are the kinds of decisions that are made on the local level in planning committees and zoning boards so it’s important for people to be aware of the challenges we’re facing.”