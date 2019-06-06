NC paraglider suspended 70 feet in air after he crashes near Wright Brothers memorial

Watch a powered paraglider sail into the sunset in Morro Bay A powered parasailor was spotted hovering over a beach north of Morro Bay on a clear summer evening in July 2017. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK A powered parasailor was spotted hovering over a beach north of Morro Bay on a clear summer evening in July 2017.

A paraglider crashed into some trees this week in North Carolina, leaving the pilot suspended 70 feet in the air.

The pilot, a man from Kitty Hawk, took off in the paraglider from the Wright Brothers National Memorial’s First Flight Airport on Tuesday afternoon, according to the National Park Service.

But when he tried to land, the turbulence caused him to crash into the trees, according to the NPS.

When he crashed, the parachute that was on the paraglider got caught, and the pilot found himself dangling about 70 feet in the air, the National Park Service said.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Island Packet content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Several emergency response teams, including National Park Service rangers, came to his aid and rescued him from the trees, the NPS said.

Luckily for the pilot, he came out of the situation with only minor scrapes, the NPS said.

However, the paraglider was damaged and the parachute was left lodged in the trees, according to the NPS.

The National Park Service posted about the incident on Facebook, and one commenter claimed to have seen the pilot.

“We saw him on the way back from Buxton today,” the commenter said. “Glad he wasn’t seriously hurt!”