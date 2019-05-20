First named storm of hurricane season has started churning before Memorial Day

Latest News

Hurricane season doesn’t start until June 1 for the East Coast, but a system taking shape in the Atlantic on Monday has turned into the year’s first subtropical storm , according to the National Hurricane Center.

Subtropical Storm Andrea was confirmed by an Air Force Reserve hurricane reconnaissance plane that was looking at an area of showers and thunderstorms southwest of Bermuda, the National Weather Service’s Hurricane Center tweeted.

The system that was located “several hundred miles southwest of Bermuda” at 6 p.m. has developed a “well-defined center” the National Weather Service said.

Maximum sustained winds of 40 mph that extend outward up to 70 miles have been recorded in the storm, according to the National Hurricane Center.

Although the system has turned into a subtropical storm, it probably won’t last for long, the National Hurricane Center said. “Conditions are forecast to become unfavorable for further development by late Tuesday, and the disturbance is expected to merge with a cold front on Wednesday.”

The Atlantic hurricane season runs June 1 through Nov. 30.

