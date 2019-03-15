Beaufort Mayor Billy Keyserling hospitalized

Beaufort Mayor Billy Keyserling was hospitalized this week after 911 was called during a meeting this week, Port Royal Mayor Sam Murray said.
Keyserling was attending a meeting with Murray and other officials at Penn Center on St. Helena Island when he began experiencing difficulty breathing and coughing, Murray said.
Murray called 911 and paramedics took Keyserling to the hospital.
Keyserling, 70, remained in the hospital Friday morning and said he expected to be discharged later in the day.
“I’m fine; I just had stress,” Keyserling said. “I’ll take it easy and I’ll get back at it.”
Murray said he talked to Keyserling on Thursday.
“I told him he probably needs to take a rest,” Murray said “Billy goes constantly.”
Keyserling and Beaufort City Council met for two full days Monday and Tuesday during the council’s annual work retreat at the St. Helena branch of the Beaufort County library.
The meeting Wednesday was related to the recent federal bill designating certain Beaufort County historical sites as a Reconstruction Era national park, Murray said.
