Latest News

A van caught fire in front of a Beaufort Co. office. A passer-by saw someone inside

By Stephen Fastenau

January 21, 2019 09:33 AM

A Toyota van that burned in a fire late Sunday afternoon sits in front of a Lady’s Island home. Firefighters extinguished the flames, and a man inside the vehicle was taken to the hospital.
A Toyota van that burned in a fire late Sunday afternoon sits in front of a Lady’s Island home. Firefighters extinguished the flames, and a man inside the vehicle was taken to the hospital. Submitted Lady's Island-St. Helena Fire District
A Toyota van that burned in a fire late Sunday afternoon sits in front of a Lady’s Island home. Firefighters extinguished the flames, and a man inside the vehicle was taken to the hospital. Submitted Lady's Island-St. Helena Fire District

A person was hospitalized after a vehicle fire Sunday on Lady’s Island.

A Toyota van caught fire late Sunday afternoon in front of an office building on Fairfield Road, Lady’s Island-St. Helena Fire District spokesman Scott Harris said. A passer-by saw smoke and flames coming from the van and someone inside and called 911.

Firefighters arrived at about 5 p.m. to the vehicle engulfed in fire, Harris said. The flames were extinguished before they could spread to a nearby building.

A male inside the van was taken to the hospital by paramedics. His condition was unknown late Sunday, Harris said.

The fire was ruled an accident, Harris said.

This story will be updated if more information becomes available.

  Comments  