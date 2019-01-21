A van caught fire in front of a Beaufort Co. office. A passer-by saw someone inside

A person was hospitalized after a vehicle fire Sunday on Lady’s Island.
A Toyota van caught fire late Sunday afternoon in front of an office building on Fairfield Road, Lady’s Island-St. Helena Fire District spokesman Scott Harris said. A passer-by saw smoke and flames coming from the van and someone inside and called 911.
Firefighters arrived at about 5 p.m. to the vehicle engulfed in fire, Harris said. The flames were extinguished before they could spread to a nearby building.
A male inside the van was taken to the hospital by paramedics. His condition was unknown late Sunday, Harris said.
The fire was ruled an accident, Harris said.
This story will be updated if more information becomes available.
