Headed home for Christmas? Seal pup leaves Myrtle Beach shore after a day trip

By Hannah Strong

December 20, 2018 08:22 AM

A seal washed ashore on the Myrtle Beach coast the week before Christmas. Authorities were called about the marine animal that appeared on the Grand Strand beach at 30th Avenue North in Myrtle Beach.
The seal who brought dozens of onlookers to 30th Avenue North Wednesday afternoon has returned to the ocean.

The creature — not normally a visitor to the Grand Strand — appeared to be a small harbor seal, according to the S.C. Department of Natural Resources. The pup looked like it had an injured flipper due to a shark bite, but was left alone for the afternoon before returning to the water about 2 a.m. Thursday.

For hours, surprised visitors surrounded the seal, who was coned off and supervised by Myrtle Beach police and a local biologist with Coastal Carolina University.

The harbor seal occasionally can be found in the Carolinas. Seals can safely get onto the shore and not get stuck. They typically prefer to mate on sandy or rocky areas, especially when they’re south of Cape Cod.

Hannah Strong

The Sun News Breaking-News and Crime Reporter Hannah Strong is passionate about making the world better through what she reports and writes. Strong, who is a Pawleys Island native, is quick to jump on stories that aren’t crime related. Strong has won four S.C. Press Association first-place awards, including one for enterprise reporting after riding along with police during a homicide. She earned a bachelor’s degree in communications from Winthrop University.

