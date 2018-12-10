Wife shot and killed sleeping husband with hunting rifle, SC deputies say

A South Carolina woman shot and killed her husband with a hunting rifle while he was asleep, then went to the sheriff’s office to inform deputies of the shooting, authorities said Monday.
Tracy Broom Posey, 31, walked into the Pickens County Sheriff’s Office around 7:20 a.m. Monday to report that her husband of 11 years “was shot inside their home during the night” and that she believed he was dead, according to a news release from the sheriff’s office.
Deputies went to the home and found the victim with what appeared to be a gunshot wound to the head, the release states. No one else besides the couple is believed to have been in the home when the fatal shooting happened.
Investigators say a hunting rifle found in the home was the weapon used to fire a single shot at the victim, whom Pickens County Deputy Coroner Gary Duncan identified as 30-year-old Justin Dale Posey. Posey died at the scene from a gunshot wound, Duncan said.
Tracy Posey is charged with murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime, according to the sheriff’s office. She remains in the Pickens County jail after a judge denied bond.
The sheriff’s office has not commented on a motive for the shooting.
Posey faces up to life in prison, if convicted on the murder charge. The weapon charge carries up to five years, under South Carolina law.
