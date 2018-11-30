Clemson to make history with launch of ACC Network in 2019

The ACC Network is set to launch on Thursday, Aug. 22, 2019 and Clemson and Georgia Tech will make history a week later.

Clemson will host the Yellow Jackets on Thursday, Aug. 29, 2018, the ACC announced Friday afternoon. The game will be the first football game on the new ACC Network.

“That series has been a very good one over the years. It’s an excellent rivalry within the league,” ACC commissioner John Swofford said. “Obviously both programs over the years have had a great deal of success and certainly Clemson most recently with their run in the College Football Playoffs. We felt like it was a natural game and a really good one to kick off the network.”

The 24-7 network will air 1,300 live ACC events annually across its TV and digital platforms.

Swofford said that he spoke with both Georgia Tech and Clemson about playing the game on Thursday night to open the season before the schedule was finalized.

“The thing that has been really good from our schools is that they’re all in on the network and you have to have it that way,” Swofford said. “Everybody understands the importance of scheduling and particularly at this point in time when you’re starting a network.”

The ACC commissioner is thrilled that all eyes will be on the league that Thursday night.

“The Thursday night is really the first night people start playing, Swofford said. “We wanted to be there right at the beginning.”

SEPARATING FROM THE REST

Clemson is the class of the ACC right now as the Tigers are going for their fourth consecutive ACC championship.

The gap between Clemson and the rest of the league is perhaps as far as it has ever been. There are currently on two teams ranked in the College Football Playoff rankings – No. 2 Clemson and No. 20 Syracuse.

Clemson’s opponent in the ACC title game is Pitt, a team that finished the regular season 7-5.

“I think there is a gap. They’re the benchmark of ACC football. I think there’s a lot of great teams in the ACC. Dabo (Swinney) has done an incredible job. I have a lot of respect for him, what he’s done, how he’s done it,” Pitt coach Pat Narduzzi said. “I think if you look at most conferences, it’s the same way... That’s kind of what you work for. That’s where we want to be. The only way you do that is go out and beat them, things start to build that way.”

COMING BACK

Tigers linebacker James Skalski is redshirting this season, but the junior is also ready to help Clemson down the stretch. Skalski can play in up to four games and still redshirt, and he has only played in one thus far.

If Clemson can reach the national championship game the Tigers will play three more games. Skalski, who made six tackles with a tackle for loss in his only action this season against Georgia Tech, will be able to play in all three games and still redshirt.





“He’s a guy that probably could have competed for a starting spot this year. It’s kind of nice to have a guy back like Skalski. He’s got three games left. Hopefully we can get three games. That would be awesome. It’s huge to get a player like that to be available,” Swinney said. “We got a couple young guys, as well, that we’ve kind of saved... Hopefully can get some help in the post-season from a couple of them.”



