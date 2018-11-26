79-year-old missing NC man drove aimlessly for 15 hours -- until crashing in Virginia

The 79-year-old man with cognitive disabilities who went missing Sunday in Matthews, North Carolina, has been found -- 130 miles up Interstate 77 in Virginia, reports the Matthews Police Department.
Richard Michael Gibbons’ whereabouts were discovered at 3 a.m. Monday, when the vehicle he was driving got into in a car crash in Gaylax, Virginia, said a police press release.
A Silver Alert had been issued Sunday by North Carolina officials seeking tips on his location.
Gibbons was driving a Hyundai Santa Fe with Florida plates when he left Matthews around noon Sunday.
The drive from Matthews to Gaylax via Interstate 77 can be done in just over two hours, giving Gibbons 12 hours to spare.
Police did not say if Gibbons has any connection to the Gaylax area.
Matthews police officials said in a press release that they were contacted by Virginia State Police after Gibbons was involved in a crash at 3 a.m. Monday. The town of about 6,600 people is west of Interstate 77, just north of the state line.
The crash was minor and no one was injured, police said. Gibbons has been reunited with his family, said a police release.
Comments