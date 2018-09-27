Whale Branch student stable, remains hospitalized after fatal Beaufort County crash

A Beaufort County high school student remained hospitalized Thursday after he was injured a fatal car crash Tuesday.

The Whale Branch Early College High School student is in stable condition at the Medical University of South Carolina in Charleston after being critically injured in a crash Tuesday evening, Beaufort County School District spokesman Jim Foster said. The male student, who Foster declined to identify, was a front-seat passenger in an SUV that went off the road, crashed and rolled several times on Bruce K. Smalls Drive early Tuesday evening.





The student and driver, 17-year-old Kevin Morazan, were not wearing seat belts and were ejected from the Ford Expedition, the S.C. Highway Patrol said.

Morazan, a Whale Branch sophomore, was pronounced dead at the scene. The front-seat passenger was flown to MUSC.

SIGN UP

Be the first to know. No one covers what is happening in our community better than we do. And with a digital subscription, you'll never miss a local story. SIGN ME UP!

Two other passengers were wearing seat belts, and one was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

Three of the four people in the car were Whale Branch students, Foster said.

A Highway Patrol spokesman said Wednesday the agency is investigating the cause of the crash and that no new information was available Thursday.