5 things to know when evacuating Hilton Head

The National Hurricane Center's 5 a.m. update on Monday showed Hurricane Florence's track shifting slightly north, placing landfall anywhere from Charleston, S.C., to Virginia. It's could be a Category 4 at landfall, NHC says.
Hurricane Florence was a Category 4 hurricane by Monday afternoon and is on track to make landfall in the Carolinas or Virginia. Here's how its path compares to past hurricanes that've been historical for the Carolinas — including Hurricane Hugo.
There’s a hurricane coming, and you have questions. How much food should you stock up? What needs to be moved out of your yard? And what room of the house is the safest? Here are five things you definitely should do if there’s a hurricane warning.
Jennifer Rudemyer had posted on social media and told friends that she was thinking of killing herself and her ex-boyfriend. Police responded to her home and transported her to a hospital following these tips just a week before the shooting.
Jennifer Rudemyer of Bluffton died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound. Her friends and family remembered her on Facebook as a "great soul," and wish they would've reached out. The National Suicide Prevention Hotline can be reached at 1-800-273-8255.
A Bluffton woman is dead and a local doctor is injured after a shooting in Spanish Wells Plantation on Hilton Head, police say. The shooting happened around 6:15 p.m. Tuesday outside of a residence on Widewater Road, according to police.
South Carolina is known for having some strange — and outdated — laws. Perhaps the strangest is one that states it's illegal to keep a horse in a bathtub. While that law is hard to find in the SC Code of Laws, these other six are still on the books.
West Nile Virus can be deadly — but only one in five people who are infected by a mosquito bite will develop any symptoms, according to the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control. Here's what to look for.
Hilton Head mayoral candidates laid out their political platforms during a forum on Tuesday — mentioning issues such as transparency with the town council, development and the environment. But first, one candidate erupted after the first question.
Hilton Head's new Stretch Zone franchise brings the concept of practitioner assisted stretching to the Lowcountry. The company says its stretching sessions can help aging golf and tennis players stay in the game. Here's how it works.
The Morris Island Light is a lighthouse just outside of Charleston. It was built almost a mile inland in 1876 — but now stands precariously in the Atlantic Ocean. It was decommissioned in 1962 and replaced by a new lighthouse on Sullivan's Island.
