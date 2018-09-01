Storm damage threatened a key Beaufort Co. historic site. Now you can see it again.

One of the most notable Beaufort County historic sites has reopened to the public two years after storm damage threatened to erase important features of the property.
Sites of 16th-century French and Spanish settlements on Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island reopened to the public an August, a depot news release said. Uprooted trees from Hurricane Matthew in 2016 and vegetation that washed in from the marsh threatened the archaeological and anthropological resources at the site and caused public safety concerns, the Marines said.
The Navy contracted with an environmental engineering firm to assess the damage and protect the historic site. From December 2017 through July, contractors worked to restore the site under state and federal oversight.
Work was done in late July, and the site reopened to the public Aug. 20, the release said.
French explorers led by Jean Ribault settled at Charlesfort in 1562. The Spanish occupied the site starting in 1566.
But the property’s archaeological footprint includes artifacts dating from 6,000 BC, and the site was also used for farming during the Civil War and later was home to freed slaves.
Archaeologists have continued to work on the site in recent years, leading to the discovery of the footprint of one of the large Spanish forts on the site in 2016 and various artifacts.
Comments