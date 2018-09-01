1 dead after early morning crash on Hilton Head

One person is dead after a car crash early Saturday morning on Hilton Head Island, authorities said.
Officers responding to a wreck at New Orleans Road near Pensacola Place at about 5:25 a.m. Saturday morning found a male who had died., a Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office release said.
The Sheriff’s Office and S.C. Highway Patrol are investigating the crash. More details on how the death was related to the crash were not immediately available Saturday morning.
The road will be closed while officers work the scene, the release said. Anyone with information is asked to call Sheriff’s Office dispatchers at 843-524-7777.
This story will be updated.
