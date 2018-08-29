Want to improve your golf game? This new Hilton Head business thinks it can help

Hilton Head mayoral candidates laid out their political platforms during a forum on Tuesday — mentioning issues such as transparency with the town council, development and the environment. But first, one candidate erupted after the first question.
The Morris Island Light is a lighthouse just outside of Charleston. It was built almost a mile inland in 1876 — but now stands precariously in the Atlantic Ocean. It was decommissioned in 1962 and replaced by a new lighthouse on Sullivan's Island.
The U.S. Department of Homeland Security defines two types of lockdowns used in schools across the country — modified and full lockdowns. Here's when each is typically used, and what they mean for staff and students.
Sen. Lindsey Graham delivers a tribute on the Senate Floor to Senator John McCain: "He failed a lot, but he never quit. And the reason we're talking about him today and the reason I'm crying is because he was successful in spite of his failures."
A witness called 911 after a woman was attacked by an alligator on Hilton Head Island, S.C., on August 20, 2018. Witnesses say the alligator dragged her into a lagoon while she was walking her dog on a golf course in Sea Pines.
Drone footage taken throughout the project gives a bird's eye view of the work on the Island Recreation Center's new addition. While computer animation shows what the new main entrance and gym will look like when finished.
At least 10 people have died after crashing into trees on a stretch of I-95 in South Carolina since January 2014. The S.C. Department of Transportation is nearing the end of a project to remove 99 acres of trees near the interstate.
The Town of Kiawah Island, SC posted on its Facebook page video of dolphins strand feeding recorded by Alison Frey on August 20, 2018. The marine dolphins surfaced at Captain Sams Spit, an inlet at the southern end of Kiawah Island.