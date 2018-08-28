Sen. Lindsey Graham sheds a tear as he remembers Senator John McCain
Sen. Lindsey Graham delivers a tribute on the Senate Floor to Senator John McCain: "He failed a lot, but he never quit. And the reason we're talking about him today and the reason I'm crying is because he was successful in spite of his failures."
The U.S. Department of Homeland Security defines two types of lockdowns used in schools across the country — modified and full lockdowns. Here's when each is typically used, and what they mean for staff and students.
Drone footage taken throughout the project gives a bird's eye view of the work on the Island Recreation Center's new addition. While computer animation shows what the new main entrance and gym will look like when finished.
A witness called 911 after a woman was attacked by an alligator on Hilton Head Island, S.C., on August 20, 2018. Witnesses say the alligator dragged her into a lagoon while she was walking her dog on a golf course in Sea Pines.
At least 10 people have died after crashing into trees on a stretch of I-95 in South Carolina since January 2014. The S.C. Department of Transportation is nearing the end of a project to remove 99 acres of trees near the interstate.
The Town of Kiawah Island, SC posted on its Facebook page video of dolphins strand feeding recorded by Alison Frey on August 20, 2018. The marine dolphins surfaced at Captain Sams Spit, an inlet at the southern end of Kiawah Island.
Laura Catherine captured another alligator taking a dip in the saltwater around Hilton Head Friday night — this time, in the island's Harbour Town Yacht Basin. Another gator known to frequent Skull Creek was recently caught on video eating a shark.
Marchers, many local small business owners, took to the streets in downtown Beaufort to protest Eat Sleep Play Beaufort, a popular digital media company. They accuse its owner, Gene Brancho, of unfair business practices and objectionable behavior.