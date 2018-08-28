Sen. Lindsey Graham sheds a tear as he remembers Senator John McCain

Sen. Lindsey Graham delivers a tribute on the Senate Floor to Senator John McCain: "He failed a lot, but he never quit. And the reason we're talking about him today and the reason I'm crying is because he was successful in spite of his failures."
